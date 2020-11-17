Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni Might Warn Abijeet, Akhil Sarthak and Monal For THIS Reason!

Not too long ago, Abhijeet and Harika were warned by Nagarjuna Akkineni for communicating in English inside the house. Apparently, the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 host played a video of the duo interacting in English and compared them with Monal Gajjar, who being a Gujarati manages to speak fluently in Telugu.

The two contestants who are considered strong players in the show were also criticized by the netizens for repeating their mistakes even after getting incessant warnings from Bigg Boss. Later, the duo was seen apologizing to the mini-screen audiences for their wrongdoing and acting against one of the important rules of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house, which is to interact in Telugu.

Well, let us tell that the recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has yet again become the talk of the town for the contestants' communication in English and Hindi. In the eleventh week nomination process, the contestants were seen interacting in English to convey their respective points. Contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Harika in the task argued in English, while Monal Gajjar was seen putting across her points in Hindi to justify the reason for nominating Lasya and Avinash.

Though it is not known why the Gujarati actress chose to speak in Hindi instead of Telugu for a normal conversation that didn't even require much effort, looks like the netizens are not happy with her and the other contestants as they expressed disapproval over the act through their respective social media handle. Well, with the Monday episode gone wrong, the mini-screen audience is expecting Nagarjuna Akkineni to correct the contestants and remind them that the show is purely meant for the Telugu audience.

