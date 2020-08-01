Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Says Shooting For The Promo Was 'Wow’

Not too long ago, there was a rumour about Nagarjuna's promo shoot for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Well now, the actor himself has confirmed the news as he shared a few BTS pictures from the sets in a tweet.

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen back-facing as he checks himself in a mirror, while his make up artists stand next to him wearing the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit. Sharing the pictures, the Manmadhudu-2 actor wrote, "Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!!"

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the shoot took place at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios following social-distancing norms. The highly-awaited promo has been helmed by Kalyan Krishna, while the camera has been cranked by KK Senthilkumar. If reports are to be believed, the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 featuring Nagarjuna will be out soon. It is to be noted that he has become the first Telugu actor to shoot since the COVID-19 outbreak. The highly-anticipated show will reportedly be telecasted from mid-August on Star Maa.

For the unversed, Nagarjun also has hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which garnered attention for his presentation. The last season gained a huge fan following compared to all the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu, thanks to his hosting skills. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 saw singer Rahul Sipligunj bag the trophy.

The audience is now waiting to know the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. There are several big names doing the rounds for the show, including Poonam Bajwa, Hamsa Nandini, Sunitha Upadrashta, Mangli Chinmai, Akhil Sarthak and Viva Harsha.

