Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Accuse Sohel And Mehboob Of Playing Unfair In The Finale; Video Goes Viral

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw Abijeet Duddala raising the winner's trophy of the season. Mini-screen actor Akhil Sarthak emerged as the first runner up of the show. Though the two contestants garnered huge appreciation for their gameplay and strategies in the show, what attracted the attention of netizens was Syed Sohel Ryan's smart move in the finale.

He was seen withdrawing himself from the finale race while accepting the offer of Rs 25 lakh from the winner's prize money.

Well now, a video of the actor with his good friend and ex-contestant of the show Mehaboob is going viral on social media. In the video taken from the episode where ex-contestants visited the house, Mehboob has allegedly hinted at Sohel's position in the finale. Netizens claim that the dancer through his hand gestures revealed that Sohel is in the third position and therefore, should take the money offered.

Going by the video, the other contestants can be seen talking to Divi as Sohel notices Mehboob's hand gestures. Moving towards Abijeet, Mehboob hints with his finger that the Life is Beautiful actor will be winning the show. An evidently disappointed Sohel can be seen moving backward post the gesture.

Well, with the video going viral on social media, fans and followers of Sohel and Mehboob have condemned the act. A few have also opined that the duo should open up about the same to clarify what actually happened.

Let us tell you that though fans appreciated Sohel's smart move in the finale, a few were disappointed and even called out the actor for selling his fans' love for Rs 25 lakh, which he was offered while withdrawing from the finale race. The makers have also been slammed for deducting from Abijeet's prize money of Rs 50 lakh and making it Rs 25 lakh, and not awarding any prize money to Akhil Sarthak.

On a related note, when Sohel stated that he would donate Rs 10 lakh to an orphanage, Nagarjuna advised him to keep the money and said that he will donate on behalf of the young actor. Also, Chiranjeevi expressed his full support to Sohel and added that he would love to play a cameo in his film. On the other hand, the Megastar asked permission to use Sohel's mannerism for his upcoming film, and offered him his favourite biryani prepared by Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha.

