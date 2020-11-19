Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Are Elated To Watch Abijeet-Akhil Sarthak’s Bromance!

The previous episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 unfolded an emotional side of the show when contestants' moms entered the house. Mothers of housemates Akhil Sarthak, Harika, Abijeet and Avinash made a very emotional entry after being separated from them for 73 days. The mothers of the four contestants were indeed high-spirited and were seen blessing everyone to play well and enjoy their days in the house to the fullest.

The first one to enter the house was Akhil Sarthak's mother who after her interaction with him was seen thanking Abijeet. The Life is Beautiful actor in turn apologized to her for arguing with Akhil in between their tasks. To this Akhil's mother responded that fights and arguments tend to happen between brothers and added that everyone is performing really well in the show.

After her exit, Abijeet joined Akhil in the garden area and apologized to him saying that he has no hatred for him in mind. Akhil responded that even he doesn't have a problem with Abijeet and the arguments only pertained to the house and the tasks. Further, the duo was seen exchanging hugs and that surely made the mini-screen audiences and the other contestants smile. Netizens too can't keep calm as they praise the duo's new bonding and are waiting to see more of their bromance in the show.

Check out the tweets here!

This guy abijeet

one emotional guy in the house ppl can't see. He's connected to every person in the house.

Emotional ante kurchoni ganta yedavadu oka scene ichinattu ferfomance cheyadu.

He's no drama guy.#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/TWsgkTrhvY — 🙋 (@jeeva0126) November 18, 2020

Even after today's episode if people speak bad about #Abijeet's character, then no one can help them. You are an amazing person, Abi! You have such a pure and loving heart. 🥺❤️#BiggBossTelugu4 — ꜱʀᴜᴛʜɪ ♡ • (@majesticsmiles_) November 18, 2020

On a related note, Abijeet's mom during her entry wished Akhil on his birthday. She also expressed that she was happy to see everyone in the house, and also showered love on the contestants, asking them to do well in all the tasks that emerge in their Bigg Boss Telugu 4 journey.

