Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Slam Makers And Akhil Sarthak Post Kumar Sai Pampana’s Elimination

Looks like the mini screen audiences are not happy with the latest eviction of actor Kumar Sai Pampana from Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Being one of the strongest contestants, the audiences were shocked to see him walking out of the show in the sixth week.

It is to be noted that Kumar was the first wild-card entrant of BB Telugu 4, who entered the house a week after the show's grand premiere. Though he started off at a slow pace, the actor was able to create an exceptional place in the hearts of the Telugu audience, especially because of his logical views and independent performance in the tasks. Interestingly, he was also chosen as the captain during the fifth week of the show.

Well, netizens are still puzzled with Kumar Sai Pampana's eviction from the show and are slamming makers for the same by trending hashtag #unfairelimination on social media. On the other hand, many slammed Akhil Sarthak for his response to Kumar during the latter's post-elimination interaction with host Nagarjuna Akkineni. Apparently, the evicted contestant was given a task to compare a few vegetables and leaves with the housemates while stating the reason for the same. For Akhil, Kumar chose curry leaves and said that he should play well in the tasks. Later, the former took a dig at Kumar as he replied, "You played well but still got eliminated."

Well, Akhil's comment has irked the netizens who criticized him for choosing a lover boy track in the show to garner votes, unlike Kumar Sai Pampana who played a fair game throughout. Akhil is also called out for his arrogant avatar in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Check out the Tweets here

#KumarSai your pure smile won millions of hearts today💞



Every genuine and emotional BiggBoss journey 👍👍🔥🔥



Finally I must say #unfairelimination 👎🏻👎🏻#biggbosstelugu4 👎🏻👎🏻 https://t.co/LOWdosHZGD — CrazyJoshTalks (@CrazyJoshTalks1) October 19, 2020

Akhil behaviour to Kumar feedback 👎



I don't understand how people support this guy 🤷‍♂️ he is most arrogant in house#BiggbossTelugu4 — v (@Vashisht___) October 18, 2020

#BringBackKumarSai trend cheyyandi guys. Tag @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna in your tweets.

Kumar elimination is unfair. He has been doing too good from the last 2 weeks , especially this week he involved almost in everything & did 2 tasks. Battalu cut cheskunnadu 😥#BiggBossTelugu4 — ℝ𝕒𝕘𝕙𝕦 𝕋𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕜 (@raghutarak88) October 18, 2020

On a related note, Kumar Sai Pampana survived in the show for 35 days.

