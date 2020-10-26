Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Slam Makers And Monal Gajjar Post Divi Vadthya’s Exit From The Show!

    For Quick Alerts
      Not too long ago, speculations were rife that the elimination process for week seven of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 might not happen, considering host Nagarjuna Akkineni's absence and Dasara special episode of the show.

      divi

      To much surprise, Samantha Akkineni who was seen stepping into the shoes of the senior actor announced Divi Vadthya's elimination from the fourth season of the popular reality show. The fans and followers of the young actress were evidently heartbroken to hear the news of her exit.

      A few netizens have also slammed the makers for being biased to Monal Gajjar, who they believe received lesser votes than Divi. They also criticized the makers for allegedly saving the Gujarati actress for the second time after Kumar Sai Pampana's exit in the sixth week. A few also opined that Divi wasn't given chance to talk about the housemates during her post-eviction interaction with Samantha, unlike other eliminated contestants.

      Check out the tweets here:

      Let us tell you that Monal Gajjar was also included in the seventh-week nominations along with Avinash, Ariyana and Noel. Monal's proximity with Akhil Sarthak and Abjijeet is currently the talk of the town, which also helped the show garner huge TRP (Television Rating Point).

      On a related note, Divi dropped the 'Big Bomb' on Lasya as per which she will have to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner for the entire week with Abhijeet as her assistant.

      Interestingly, if reports are to be believed, ex-contestant Sujatha will soon be entering the show as a wild card entry. Avinash is the current captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

