Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Slam Makers For Being Unfair Towards The Female Contestants

Looks like the netizens are not happy with the latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. In the promo, the third task for the ticket to finale has been declared, which requires the contenders Akhil Sarthak and Sohel to sit on a swing as much time as they can. In certain intervals, Bigg Boss will be sending the duo smoothies and fruit juices to make them get up from the swing for at least using the washroom.

Well, the netizens have expressed their disappointment with the strategy of the makers and have slammed them for being unfair towards the female contestants. If you may recall, the first two tasks of the ticket to finale required physical strength.

The first task required contestants to collect milk from the taps under an artificial cow. In the task, Avinash, Ariyana and Monal were eliminated. During the same task, Akhil and Sohel, who were apparently supporting each other were seen using force to collect more milk, thus making the others, especially female contestants lose the opportunity. Though Monal and Harika did an impressive job during the task, they couldn't collect more milk and therefore were eliminated.

In the second task, 4 contestants including Harika, Abijeet, Akhil and Sohel had to collect flowers thrown from outside the house by the Bigg Boss team. During the task, Harika was seen expressing disapproval over the strategy used by Bigg Boss as she was not able to collect flowers like the other male contestants. Ariyana Glory also questioned the team for the process used to filter the female contestants from the ticket to finale task.

With the latest promo going viral on social media, the netizens are slamming the makers for declaring the endurance test in the third task. A few opined that the contestants' endurance test should have been taken in the first task, which would have done justice to all the contestants.

Check out the tweets here!

Level 1 Level 2 lo ee tasks petti unte confirm ga atleast one girl would make it!! Why this patience test in Level 3? Very conviniently planned your script 🙂#BiggBossTelugu4 — ꜱʀᴜᴛʜɪ ♡ • (@majesticsmiles_) December 3, 2020

woww!!! sooper task Item @starmaa asalu ilanti mind-blowing ideas ela vasthayi meeku? how 🧠less are your script writers and task designers. — MonikatweetsOonB (@MtweetsO) December 3, 2020

This task is not bad.. but girls unapudu vallu cheyyaleni vidhamga unde tasks petti, ilanti tasks vallu lenapudu peduthunnarannade issue#BiggBossTelugu4 — ప్రేక్షకుడు ✍🏻 (@Prekshakudu) December 3, 2020

asal TTF ki pette task ah idi.

Iddar strong ani thega overaction chestar ga, adento prove chesukodaniki physical task pettakunda uyyalalo oogamantunara🙄#BiggBossTelugu4 — WakeAwake (@aestheticsx11) December 3, 2020

Ladies unnapudu physical task lu petti...ippudu emo elantivi pedutunnaru enti ra..#BiggBossTelugu4 — Mr.Cool (@Okay__CooL) December 3, 2020

