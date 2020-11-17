Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Slam Sohel For Body Shaming Harika During Nomination Task

The eleventh week nomination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 witnessed high-voltage verbal brawls between the contestants. Among them, Sohel and Harika's interaction has now become the talk of the town. During the nomination that requires each contestant to pierce a nail into the heart-shaped prop hanged around housemates' necks, Sohel nominates Harika.

While citing the reason for the same, the duo was seen shouting at each other. During the process, Sohel commented on Harika's height as the former evidently lost his cool after her counterattack. He also opined that Harika was someone who requires one person for friendship and another for dancing to the morning alarm (songs played at the beginning of each day)

Later, Abijeet, who is a good friend of Harika, objected to the language used by Sohel, who in turn mocked the Life is Beautiful actor by saying that he doesn't belong to the bro batch unlike him.

Well, Sohel body-shaming Harika did not go down well with the netizens, who feel that his statement was highly disrespectful. A few also feel that Sohel has repeated his mistake even after Nagarjuna warned him for shouting at Divi (ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4) in the past.

Well, with Sohel's comments going out of hand, the mini-screen audiences are awaiting the weekend episode to see if host Nagarjuna Akkineni criticizes him for his body shaming remarks or not.

Check out the Twitterati's reaction here

Ladies height gurinchi vulgar ga comment chesav... Intha kante cheap contestant ni chusthara🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮#Sohel The Most vulgar contestant ever in all seasons #BiggBossTelugu4 — Madhav (@RC125) November 16, 2020

Sohel Gadi Downfall Started 👎👎👎



Edho Gattiga Aristhe

Correct Anukuntunnademo

Verri Pushpam avthadu



Look How he Is Body Shaming Harika



Veediki Gattiga padali #BiggBossTelugu4 — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) November 16, 2020

The difference between #abijeet n any other HM s his body language



Look at the body language of abi n sohel. Sohel body language tells everything about his behaviour which disrespect others👎#Abijeet talking with anger but his body language doesn't disrespect #BiggBossTelugu4 — Happy Soul (@HappySo01777185) November 16, 2020

#Sohel, you are getting spoiled by #Akil company.



If someone says, your way of talking I don't like. Don't talk to them but going again and doing the same is your problem.



You want #Ariyana/#Harika to change but you say you won't.#Abijeet 👍#Sohel 👎#BiggBossTelugu4 — Suleman (@SulemanSocial) November 16, 2020

On a related note, Mehaboob has been evicted from the house in the tenth-weekend of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. On the other hand, Akhil Sarthak who spent 3 days in the secret room task, has made a comeback and is the current captain of the house.

