Bigg Boss Telugu 4: No Eviction And Wild Card Entry This Week?

Towards The Finale

It is to be noted that a total of 7 contestants are inside the house including Harika, Akhil Sarthak, Avinash, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet, Ariyana Glory and Sohel. With only a couple of weeks to go for the finale, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to seek the attention of the audience, and garner more votes with their stints inside the house. Abijeet and Sohel are said to be front runners for the finale.

Avinash's Immunity Card

Let us tell you that earlier in the week, Avinash won the immunity card that could save him for 2 weeks. Interestingly, he can only use the card once in the upcoming week. Well, if reports are to be believed, Avinash will be using the card this week. Yes, you read that right! It is said that the Jabardasth comedy artist has received the least votes this week and is currently at the bottom of the voting list. Another report also suggests that the makers want to make the upcoming weeks thrilling and therefore will try to pressurize Avinash to use the immunity card this weekend when host Nagarjuna Akkineni will join the contestants. If the comedian uses the immunity card, the show will have no eviction this week.

No Re-Entry?

On the other hand, though there were several speculations regarding the wild card entry of the ex-contestants including Kumar Sai Pampana and Noel Sean, sources claim that these rumours have nothing to do with reality. As the show is inching towards the finale, the makers do not want to bring in extra contestants, as it will take more time for them to gel with the remaining contestants, and that might not help to attain a good TRP (Television Rating Point) too.

Nomination And Captain

Notably, 4 contestants including Akhil, Monal, Ariyana and Avinash have been nominated for the 12th week elimination and Harika is the current captain of the house.