Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Noel Sean Exits The Show Due To Medical Emergency

In a much shocking incident that occurred in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, contestant Noel Sean has been brought out of the show owing to a medical emergency. The rapper has been suffering from body pain since a few days now.

He was also dropped from being a part of the BB Daycare and captainship tasks. Further, he consulted his doctor after suffering severe body pain who suggested him to step out of the show for further checkups and medical help. Later, early in the morning, Bigg Boss asked Noel Sean to step out of the house from the main door.

Evidently, the co-contestants were not happy with his sudden exit. Good friend Harika was seen getting emotional as he bid goodbye and promised to return back to the show. Well, the fans are disappointed with Noel's exit and are expecting him to return as soon as possible. If reports are to be believed, the singer will be kept in a separate room with only the presence of doctors at certain intervals, as he is still a part of the show. Well, one also cannot rule out the chances of a secret room task during the period.

Noel Sean gained popularity among the Telugu audience for his diplomatic stand and never losing his cool in the show. His reference to other contestants as 'darling' was lauded by the netizens many times. Notably, Noel is safe in the week four nomination.

On a related note, Ariyana is the current captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Talking about the nominations this week, contestants including Ariyana, Amma Rajasekhar, Mehaboob, Akhil Sarthak, Lasya and Monal Gajjar have been nominated.

