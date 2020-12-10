Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ram Gopal Varma Expresses Support To Ariyana Glory; Shares Her ‘Love Yourself’ Clip

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is inching towards its finale week. The house is currently going through Day 93 with 6 contestants remaining in the house. Out of them, Akhil Sarthak has won the ticket to finale task and has become the first finalist of the popular reality show. To spice up the show and entertain the mini-screen audiences, the makers of the show are not leaving any stone unturned to gain more TRP (Television Rating Point).

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the show has truly garnered the attention of the audiences as many celebs have also extended their support to the top 5 contestants, through interviews and their official social media pages.

Well now, what has garnered the attention of the netizens is Ram Gopal Varma's tweet about Ariyana Glory. Sharing a video of Ariyana, RGV tweeted, "VOTE and MAKE ARIYANA WIN.. TRULY DESERVING in BIGG BOSS." In the video shared by the director, the beautiful diva can be seen interacting with Abijeet as she says that she adores the concept of 'Love Yourself'.

VOTE and MAKE ARIYANA WIN ..TRULY DESERVING in BIG BOSS 👍👍👍https://t.co/EnzmWOZkCP pic.twitter.com/hbS5QCXjDK — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 9, 2020

Notably, the controversial director who was once interviewed by Ariyana was highly impressed with the diva. A short video of the same had also gone viral on social media, wherein he said that he was bowled over by several including her to which she responded with a wide smile. With the latest tweet also going viral on social media, the fans and followers of Ariyana Glory are highly elated and are cheering for her with the hashtag #AriyanaDeservesBB4Title.

Talking about the show, Abijeet Duddala, Dethadi Harika, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana and Sohel have been directly nominated for the 13th and last elimination of the season.

