Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni To Host The Weekend Episode?

As Telugu mini-screen audience awaits the weekend episode to be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, a lot of rumours are doing the rounds that the actor will be skipping the Saturday-Sunday episode of the show. Apparently, the senior actor has flown to the Himalayas to shoot for his upcoming investigative thriller Wild Dog and reportedly won't be available for the show for at least 2 weeks.

With several wondering who would replace Nagarjuna during this period, recent grapevine suggests that Samantha Akkineni might host the show in his absence. For the unversed, earlier, during the inception of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, rumours were rife that Samantha might turn host for the season, which for some reason didn't happen. If true, the charming south diva will make her Television debut with the popular reality show, and surely the audience will have a gala time that would also help the makers to garner more TRP ratings this week.

Let us tell you that actress Ramya Krishnan had appeared as the guest host for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the absence of Nagarjuna, who was holidaying with his family in Spain on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Interestingly, her chit-chats and sarcastic take on the issues in the house was highly appreciated by the audiences then.

On a related note, the nominated contestants for the seventh-week elimination include Monal Gajjar, Abhijeet, Ariyana Glory, Avinash, Divi and Noel Sean. Interestingly, Noel is the current captain of the house. With strong contestants being nominated for the week's elimination, the mini-screen audiences are thrilled to see who exits the show this time. Notably, the sixth weekend saw the exit of actor Kumar Sai Pampana.

