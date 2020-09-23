Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Swathi Deekshit To Enter The Show As Wild Card Entry?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going through its 16th day with 16 contestants in the house. The show witnessed an elimination last week with Karate Kalyani making her exit after she received less votes from the audience.

Well now, if reports are to be believed the makers will soon make actress Swathi Deekshit enter the show as a wild card entry. Swathi is a popular YouTuber and has been a part of a few films. Reportedly, she has also been a part of Saaho director Sujeeth's short film Prema Ishq Kadhal. The actress is said to be in quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 and will join the other contestants in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, the 16 contestants inside the house are going through a captainship task named 'Ukku Hridayam' (Iron Heart). The task will have two teams, Robots and Humans. Team Robot has to safeguard a silver ball from Humans who can kill them by smashing the ball. Interestingly, Robots are dependent on Humans for charging themselves while the latter are dependent on Robots to have access to food, water, rooms and washrooms.

The team Humans announced that they are targeting Devi Nagavalli in the first phase of the task and successfully broke the silver ball, eventually eliminating her from the game. 'Ukku Hridayam' is still under progress and the audience will have to wait for Wednesday's episode (September 23, 2020) to see which team wins the task.

On a related note, 7 contestants have been nominated for the third-week elimination including Devi Nagavalli, Lasya Manjunath, Ariyana Glory, Kumar Sai Pampana, Mehboob Dilse, Monal Gajjar and Harika.

