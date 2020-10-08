Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Swathi Deekshith Alleges She Didn’t Get Eliminated Through Voting Process

Swathi Deekshith, the first wild card entrant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is making it to the headlines for her opinion about the contestants of the show, including Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar, Abhijeet and Sujatha. The talented actress has now slammed the host of the show Nagarjuna Akkineni for his remark during the interaction with her post-elimination.

Apparently, he had said that the audience would only vote for those who entertain them and if not they will face the eviction like Swathi. During a media interaction, Swathi said, "I felt shocked when Nagarjuna said that the audience will only support who entertain them. Whoever will not entertain them, they will also face the elimination like Swathi. Nagarjuna has never said those kinds of words for others in this season or the previous ones. In the first place, Why did they even send me inside the house, if they were to eliminate me so soon? Secondly, after elimination, no one would make that kind of statement. I would have accepted those words, if I had not put any effort in the show. I really don't agree with his words."

She further added that she was not eliminated through the conventional voting process and also alleged that the makers didn't telecast the required footage where she played her game. She went on to say, "The makers haven't telecast most of the footage where I played my game and gave 100 percent to it. I would have been very much happy if they had telecast at least 5 percent of my footage. They never gave me a proper screen space. They have deleted my footage during editing and are now blaming me that I didn't play my game right. I was confident about my performance and didn't expect I would get eliminated so soon. I didn't feel sad or upset due to that because I didn't get eliminated through the voting process The makers have eliminated me according to their wish."

Let us tell you that this is not the first time a contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has talked against the voting process of the show. Earlier, Karate Kalyani (second eliminated contestant of the show) had alleged that her votes were diverted to other contestants for reasons best known only to the makers.

