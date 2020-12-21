Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Title Winner Abijeet Duddala’s Total Remuneration Will Stun You!

Actor Abijeet Duddala won Bigg Boss Telugu 4 last night (December 20, 2020). The Life is Beautiful star indeed garnered huge attention of the mini-screen audiences with his clarity in thoughts and calm nature throughout the show. He was even appreciated by Megastar Chiranjeevi during the finale event as he referred to him as a cool person.

Interestingly, the actor took home the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 along with prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

Let us tell you that the actual winning prize was Rs 50 lakh, but as Sohel accepted Nagarjuna's deal of taking home half the prize money (Rs 25 lakh) and withdraw himself from the finale race, the total cash prize diminished to Rs 25 lakh.

On the other hand, if reports are to be believed, the young actor has charged Rs 4 lakh per week for the show. If so, he has acquired a total of Rs 60 lakh for his stay in the house and Rs 25 lakh as the prize money making it a total of Rs 85 lakh. Well, the fans and followers of Abijeet, who were disappointed with host Nagarjuna and second runner-up Sohel's deal, can now rejoice as Abijeet has not only garnered their support and love, but has also taken home the title, trophy, a stylish bike and a huge sum of money.

On a related note, when asked by Nagarjuna what the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 means to him, Abijeet said, "My first film (Life is Beautiful) released eight years ago. Just like in cricket you have two innings, I too believe that my film career has also got two innings. I am hoping to start the second one."

