Bigg Boss Telugu 4 To Begin Soon; Makers Drop Teaser Of The Show!

It's Official! The makers of the highly-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu 4 have finally announced the show with a teaser. The teaser unveiled the intriguing eye logo of the reality show in a new and refreshing avatar. Though there were no details revealed about the host or the participants of the show, the makers announced that the show will begin soon. The teaser has been released by Star Maa, the telecasting channel of the show.

BB Telugu 4 recently became the talk of the town, as several rumours surfaced about the host of the show. There are reports suggesting that Akkineni Nagarjuna has been zeroed in to host the show, as the last season gained huge attention, compared to all the seasons and he was highly appreciated for his hosting skills. Well, we are sure this piece of news has totally excited the ardent fans of the show, who are eagerly waiting for some entertainment amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The show's set will be reportedly set up in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. It is to be noted that the show will begin amid the COVID-19 situation, with several norms imposed by the state and the central government.

The last season of the show saw singer Rahul Sipligunj bag the trophy, which was eyed by 16 other contestants in the house.

Samantha Akkineni Likely To Host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4

Did Kartikeya Gummakonda & Sidhu Jonnalagadda Reject Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Offer?