Bigg Boss Telugu 4 TRP: Is The Nagarjuna-Hosted Show Suffering Major Drop?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the current season of the highly popular show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is reportedly suffering from low TRP. As per the latest updates, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 TRP ratings are suffering a major drop in the weekdays, despite this season featuring several popular faces as the contestants.

If the latest reports are to be true, the Bigg Boss Telugu TRP is witnessing a major drop in the weekdays. Even after the creative team introduced several highly interesting tasks, the Nagarjuna-hosted show is reportedly failing to keep the audiences hooked on the weekdays. But things are different for the weekend episodes, that have been receiving decent TRPs.

The Dussehra special episode that was hosted by Samantha Akkineni had set a record by receiving the highly TRP of this season, which is 11.4. However, the average rating of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has now come down from 9 to 5.5 during the weekdays. The sources suggest that the creative team is now planning to get the entertainment quotient higher by introducing few new tasks and segments.