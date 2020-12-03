    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Voting Issue: Abijeet’s Fans Complain Of Glitch In Missed Call Number

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is currently going through its 85th day with 7 contestants remaining inside the house. The 13th week of the popular reality show is going through the ticket to finale task. So far, two tasks have been completed, in which 5 contestants were eliminated. If reports are to be believed, a tattoo task will be held in the Thursday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 between Akhil Sarthak and Sohel.

      Though it is not known what the task is all about, we hear from social media buzz that Akhil will be the winner of the ticket to finale task. As per the immunity card, he will be saved from further eliminations post the current week.

      abijeet

      Talking about the nominations in the 13th week, a total of 5 contestants have been nominated for elimination including Akhil, Abijeet Duddala, Harika, Monal Gajjar and Avinash. Fans and followers of Abijeet were recently seen complaining to the makers about a glitch in his missed call number and also asked the makers to fix the issue as soon as possible. A few also opined that someone has barred the number deliberately as they didn't want Abijeet to garner more votes. Another section of social media users have also shared screenshots of the number not getting connected through their phones.

      Check Out The Tweets!

      Let us tell you that Abijeet has a huge fan base on social media. Support and love have been showered on the Life is Beautiful actor for his stints inside the house with hashtags #WeadmireAbijeet and #StopTargetingAbijeet. As the actor is nominated this week, fans have been incessantly voting for their favourite contestant but looks like things are not going smoothly.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Is Akhil Sarthak The Winner Of Ticket To Finale?

      Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Makers Likely To Change Telecast Timing? Deets Inside

      Story first published: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 15:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X