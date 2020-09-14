Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Week 1 Elimination: Surya Kiran Becomes First Contestant To Get Eliminated

After one week of its grand opening, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw its first eviction as Surya Kiran bid goodbye to the other 15 contestants of the show. The director, who was criticized by the inmates for his over-interference, unfortunately, received less number of votes than the other nominated contestants including Abhijeet Duddala, Akhil Sarthak, Divya Vadthya, Mehboob Shaikh, Sujatha and Gangavva.

In the weekend episode, host Nagarjuna Akkineni also questioned his non-involvement in household chores and interference in others' matters. He even asked if Surya Kiran thinks that he is also a director of the house and all contestants are the characters of his film. On the other hand, Nagarjuna also appreciated him for his good analysis and rapport with the others. Surya is best known for his directorial debut Satyam (2003) starring Sumanth and Genelia D'Souza.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Sai Kumar Pampana entered the show as a wild-card entry post-Surya Kiran's exit. The actor is best known for his roles in Ee Rojullo, Bus Stop and Lovers. His entry into the house will be aired today on Star Maa. As per reports, more number of wild-card entrants are lined up for this season to make the show more entertaining.

Now, the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has 16 contestants- Monal Gajjar, Lasya Reddy, Abhijeet Duddala, Mehboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Sujatha, Devi Nagavalli, Harika, Divya Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak, Gangavva, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan and Kumar Sai Pamapana.

Notably, the housemates are undergoing regular health and temperature checkups keeping in mind the COVID-19 regulations and social-distancing norms.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Update: Divi Discloses Her Observation About Other Contestants In The House!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Lashes Out At Syed Sohel For Picking A Fight With Housemates