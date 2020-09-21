Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Week 2: Kalyani Gets Evicted; Nagarjuna Warns With Fake Double Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu 4's second weekend began with a twist as host Nagarjuna hinted at a double-elimination. Karate Kalyani, who was considered one of the strongest contestants of the show bid goodbye to the inmates as she received least votes from the audience this week.

Her serious altercations with co-contestants Sujatha and Surya Kiran in the previous episodes were the talk of the town. She also dropped a Bigg Bomb after she got the power to directly nominate one contestant for the week's elimination and she nominated anchor Devi Nagavalli.

In the second weekend, Nagarjuna was seen criticizing the contestants for playing the game safely and comfortably. Due to the same reason, he was seen faking a double elimination targeting one of the contestants Harika. She was seen leaving the house but soon returned, to which the other housemates were overwhelmed. Well now, we are sure that the contestants of the show might have felt the heat of the elimination by now and must have learned a new lesson, thanks to the 'fake double elimination' strategy of the makers.

In one of the surprising incidents that took place during the weekend episode, Amma Rajasekhar was seen pleading the host to send him back home. Apparently Devi Nagavalli and Lasya had stated a few reasons why the director should be out of the game during the Hero- Zero task. Amma Rajsekhar was evidently hurt with their comments as he said that he has a good reputation outside and wanted to leave the house with the same.

The task required the contestants to choose inmates they think is the hero and zero respectively in the show. Later, Nagarjuna, Gangavva and other contestants were seen consoling Amma Rajasekhar.

On a related note, director Surya Kiran became the first contestant to be eliminated in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

