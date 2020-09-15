Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Week 2 Nominations: Nine Contestants Including Gangavva, Noel Sean On The List!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is slowly picking up pace with each episode. The show has so far completed 10 days with one elimination. Director Surya Kiran became the first contestant to get eliminated in the fourth season of the show. Interestingly, comedy actor Sai Kumar Pampana has entered the house as a wild-card entrant making it a total of 16 contestants in the second week.

Nomination Task Highlights

Monday began with a nomination task for the contestants. The task required the contestants to sit on a boat kept in the garden area. After each buzzer, a contestant will get out of the boat either voluntarily or by nomination. The contestants going out will be directly nominated for the second-week elimination. Gangavva was the first one to be sent out of the boat with maximum votes by others considering her health and age. In the end, a total of 9 contestants were nominated for the second week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Nomination For The Second Week

• Gangavva

• Noel Sean

• Monal Gujjar

• Syed Sohel

• Karate Kalyani

• Amma Rajasekhar

• Sai Kumar Pampana

• Dethadi Harika

• Abhijeet

Voting Process

• The users have to install the HotStar App on their mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS)

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account

• Click 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list

• It is to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight

