Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Week 4 Elimination: Will Mehboob Get Evicted From Nagarjuna's Show?

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has indeed created a special place in the hearts of the Telugu mini-screen audience, thanks to the entertainment factors emerging each day, be it an eye-to-eye romance or heated arguments between the contestants.

The show is currently going through its 4th week with 7 contestants including Swathi Dikshit (recent wild-card entrant), Abhijeet, Lasya, Mehboob, Kumar Sai Pampana, Sohel and Harika nominated for eliminations. With netizens debating on who will get evicted from the house this week, a poll conducted by Samayam (Telugu news website) suggests that YouTube sensation Mehboob will mark his exit from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 this time.

It is to be noted that the contestant had played brilliantly during the recent coin task, but had to lose all the points earned, after Sujatha switched them with her points, as she collected a 'switch coin'. Mehboob's so far performance in the house has also been impressive. Well now, we will have to wait and watch to see if the audience's calculation goes right or wrong, in the weekend episode, which will be telecast today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday).

On the other hand, it is said that Sohel, who is considered as one of the strongest contestants, will most probably not leave the show this week, thanks to his arguments in each episode which entertains the audience. Similarly, Abhijeet's connection with Monal Gajjar has also become the talk of the town, which the makers wouldn't want to lose with the actor's elimination.

Lasya, Harika and Kumar Sai have been displaying impressive performance in the show, and there are high chances that they might not be eliminated this week from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. Notably, Kumar Sai has become the captain for next week (Week 5) and if he doesn't get evicted this week, he will be given a special immunity to save himself from the upcoming eliminations.

