Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Week 4 Nominations: Abhijeet, Sohel And Five Other Contestants On The List!

The fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 began with the eviction of Devi Nagavalli and the subsequent nomination process that took place on Monday (September 28, 2020).

In the nomination task, Akhil Sarthak and Sohel were given the roles of hitmen. The remaining contestants i.e., 'clients' were given Rs 10k each to make deals with the duo to 'kill' contestants they wish to nominate (per person). Notably, only six contestants were given chance to make deal, considering how swift they were to run to the doors of the hitmen when the buzzer rang.

Interestingly, it was also told that only one among the hitmen will be given the chance to 'kill' the nominated contestant, and the one who collects more money will be safe from the week's nomination. Out of the two, Sohail was directly nominated for the 4th-week elimination as Akhil collected the maximum amount during the task. The latter was also given a special immunity to directly nominate any one contestant except for the already nominated ones for the elimination. He nominated Harika.

On a related note, Devi Nagavalli during the post-elimination interaction was given an immunity to save any one contestant from the week's nomination as part of the 'positive big bomb', wherein she saved her BFF Ariyana Glory. Also, Gangavva who is the current captain of the house is safe from nominations this week.

Nominations for the fourth week

Swathi Dikshit

Abhijeet

Lasya

Mehboob

Kumar Sai Pampana

Sohail

Harika

How To Vote!

• The users have to install the Hotstar App on their mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS)

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account

• Click 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list

• It is to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight

