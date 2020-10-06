Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Week 5 Nominations: Abhijeet, Akhil, Monal And 6 Other Contestants On The List!

The Monday (October 5, 2020) episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 began with the nominations for week 5. The mini screen audiences witnessed a high voltage drama during the process, as each contestant was asked to nominate any two from the group by smearing foam on the chosen contestants' faces from the plates given, and explain the reason for the same.

Evidently, many were not happy with the nominations, who tried arguing back and called their counterpart's reason a baseless one. Nine contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Abhijeet, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Sohel, Noel Sean and Amma Rajeshekhar were nominated for the week's elimination. Interestingly, Kumar Sai Pampana (current captain) Gangavaa and Mehaboob weren't nominated this week by anyone.

The 'cool-dudes' of the house Avinash and Noel Sean, also got into heated arguments during the process. Surprisingly Avinash was nominated by Monal Gajjar, who stated that the former is playing a safe game in the show. Contestants including Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Harika, Monal, Divi and Lasya engaged in a high-voltage argument during the nominations. Unfortunately, Abhijeet and Akhil who engaged in an ugly spat, tried to drag Monal's name into their brawl. The actress was evidently not happy and burst into tears while saying that her reputation is at stake and requested the duo to not drag her name into their matter.

On a related note, the week 4 elimination saw wild-card entrant Swathi Dikshit's eviction. For the uninitiated, she could only survive in the house for a week. On the other hand, during her interaction with host Nagarjuna, she was given an immunity to chose any one of the contestants who she doesn't want to be a part of the week's captainship task, for which Swathi selected Amma Rajashekhar.

