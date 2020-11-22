Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Will Lasya Manjunath Say Goodbye To Nagarjuna Akkineni Show?

The mini-screen audiences are eagerly waiting for the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. There have been several speculations regarding the elimination process going to happen in the 11th week of the popular reality show. If rumours are to be believed, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be announcing the elimination of Lasya Manjunath this time.

The popular TV presenter and actress has been highly appreciated for her stints in the show including her bonding with Noel Sean, Harika and Abijeet. Her performance in the previous week was quite impressive. Recently, her husband and child were seen entering the house during the family week which indeed garnered huge attention of the mini-screen audiences.

If reports are to be believed, Lasya along with Monal Gajjar are in bottom two of the voting list. Let us tell you that many times, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 were criticized for saving the Gujarati actress in the show for TRP (Television Rating Point). Her stints and love-hate angle with Akhil Sarthak and Abijeet reportedly helped the makers grab more eyeballs. Talking about her performance in the ongoing week, Monal was appreciated for supporting Harika during the captainship task. Harika was seen sitting on the shoulders of Monal in the task for a longer time period than Sohel-Akhil Sarthak and Avinash-Abijeet.

Will Lasya Manjunath who has been one of the strongest contestants in the house get evicted this week? Well, we will have to wait and watch the weekend episode to know the truth behind the ongoing buzz.

On a related note, contestants including Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana Glory, Harika and Sohel have been nominated for the 11th week elimination along with Lasya Manjunath.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Might Have Double Elimination This Week; Monal Gajjar And Lasya In Bottom Two?

Amala Akkineni Is All Praise For Her On-Screen Son & Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant Abijeet Duddala