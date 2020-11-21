Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Will Monal Gajjar Say Goodbye To Nagarjuna Akkineni Show?

The mini-screen audiences are eagerly waiting for the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. There have been several speculations regarding the elimination process going to happen in the 11th week of the popular reality show. If rumours are to be believed, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be announcing the elimination of Monal Gajjar this time.

Let us tell you that many times, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 were criticized for saving the Gujarati actress in the show for TRP (Television Rating Point). Her stints and love-hate angle with Akhil Sarthak and Abijeet reportedly helped the makers grab more eyeballs. Talking about her performance in the ongoing week, Monal was appreciated for supporting Harika during the captainship task. Harika was seen sitting on the shoulders of Monal in the task for a longer time period than Sohel-Akhil Sarthak and Avinash-Abijeet.

Post the task, Akhil expressed his disapproval towards her act of supporting Harika. Monal retorted that she is in the show for playing her own game and was happy when Harika trusted her all the while during the captainship task unlike him. Later, she was also seen sitting with Abijeet, Harika and Lasya to talk about the tension going on between her and Akhil Sarthak. The 11th week also marked the entry of the contestants' family members. Though it was earlier announced by Bigg Boss that Monal's family members wouldn't be able to make it to the show, later her sister was seen paying a surprise visit through the main door.

Will Monal Gajjar, who has been one of the strongest contestants in the house get evicted this week? Well, we will have to wait and watch the weekend episode to know the truth behind the ongoing buzz.

On a related note, contestants including Abijeet, Lasya, Ariyana Glory, Harika and Sohel have been nominated for the 11th week elimination along with Monal Gajjar.

