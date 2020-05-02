Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Hari Teja Reveals Her Real Age

Hari Teja, who was last seen in Vishwak Sen-starrer HIT, had a candid interaction with her fans on Twitter. In the session, the talented actress revealed her real age to her fans.

When asked about her actual age, Hari Teja said, "I am just 28. Whether you believe it or not, but this is my actual age." "Many people will think that I am lying about my age. But this is my real age," she added. For those who are unversed, Hari Teja was earlier considered as a 31-year-old diva but later she cleared the air by disclosing her birth year, which is 1992.

Hari Teja essayed quite a bold role in HIT. The actress shocked everyone, when she smoked a cigarette in one of the scenes in the film. Speaking about her character and scene, Hari Teja said, "I did smoke a real cigarette. I was not faking." We must say, she is quite a brave actress in Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, Hari Teja is a powerhouse of talent. She is a television artist, character artist in films, singer, dancer and anchor. She had participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 and ended up on the third position.

On a related note, Hari Teja has featured in some of the TV shows like Muthyamantha Pasupu and Manasu Mamata. She has also played supporting roles in films such as A Aa, Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Andari Bandhuvaya, Dammu, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Winner, Duvvada Jagannadham, Attarintiki Daredi, 1 Nenokkadine, Ungarala Rambabu and Raja The Great.

Hari Teja will next be seen in the Tamil film SR - The Untold Story and Kannada film, Oh...! Raj.