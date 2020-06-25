Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Punarnavi Bhupalam’s Terms And Condition For A Perfect Relationship & Marriage

Ex Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, Punarnavi Bhupalam, who impressed the Telugu audience with her charm in the reality show, has yet again made it to the headlines. Recently, during an interview, the actress revealed her concept of perfect relationship and marriage. The charming actress revealed that she believes in an old school type of relationship, wherein one marries the same person he or she loved. She added that these days a real relationship is close to impossible as people are too much on social media and are confused about their emotions.

Talking about marriage, Punarnavi revealed that she is in search of a person who can bear her and respect her work even after she gets married to him. The actress said she has 6-7 years to think about marriage while she completes her education. Punarnavi also said that once she gets married she will love to lead a peaceful life with her children and husband, which will probably happen after 20 years.

On a related note, recently there were rumours of her dating Bigg Boss title winner of the same season (3) Rahul Sipligunj, thanks to the pictures she shared on social media, which made netizens wonder on what is brewing between the two stars. The duo was also the talk of the town during their time in the show, as their chemistry inside the Bigg Boss house was absolutely loved by the audience. Punarnavi has clarified her relationship with the singer. She stated that she shares a very cordial relation with Rahul, which has nothing to do with dating.

On the professional front, the actress has a couple of releases which are currently halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

