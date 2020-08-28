Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 To Start From September 6 On Star Maa!

The wait is finally over! The mini-screen audiences will only have to wait for a few more days to witness the premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, the celebrated reality show will have a massive premiere on September 6, 2020 at 6 pm.

The usual episodes of the show will telecast on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm displaying the daily activities and task of the contestants. Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen hosting the show with his candid chit-chats and serious takes on issues inside the house during the weekend episode- Saturday and Sunday from 9 pm.

Recently, the promo of the show featuring Nagarjuna had received appreciation from the audiences, especially for his unique yet comic avatar of an old man peeking at others business. For the unversed, the last season of the show gained huge attention compared to all the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu, due to the flawless hosting skills of the Manmadhudu actor.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house will reportedly be set up in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. The show will kick-off amid the COVID-19 situation, following several norms imposed by the state and the central government while keeping in mind social distancing. A close monitoring of the contestants will be held on a day-to-day basis by an expert team of doctors, who will be checking their health condition and temperature.

Talking about the contestants, there are several names being rumoured on social media including Poonam Bajwa, Hamsa Nandini, Sunitha Upadrashta, Mangli Chinmai, Akhil Sarthak and Viva Harsha. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

