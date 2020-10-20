Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Abhijeet, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana And Others

The seventh-week nomination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw relationships being put to test. Interestingly, Amma Rajasekhar who accepted to get half-shave his head and beard was given immunity from the week's nomination. Noel Sean, who is the current captain of the house was not excluded from the process as he had self-nominated for eviction during the recent Ami-Tumi task.

The other ten contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Divi, Ariyana, Monal, Avinash, Mehaboob, Sohel, Abhijeet, Lasya and Harika, were divided into 2 groups each. The two members of each group had to convince one another by stating the reason why they deserve to be saved in the week's nomination. After a mutual decision was taken, the one who was saved had to pour a bucket of red paint over the other, signifying that the latter has been nominated. The five groups included- Monal-Akhil, Abhijeet-Harika, Mehaboob-Ariyana, Avinash-Sohel, and Divi-Lasya.

Nominations This Week

Monal Gajjar

Abhijeet

Ariyana

Avinash

Divi

Noel

The Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

• The users have to install the Hotstar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's how to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants via missed call

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Abhijeet: 8886658204

Ariyana: 8886658210

Avinash: 8886658217

Divi: 8886658214

Noel: 8886658213

