Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Abijeet, Harika, Monal And Others

It's indeed a high-tension week as 6 contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 including Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Harika, Ariyana Glory and Sohel gear up for the finale. In the 14th week, 5 contestants except Akhil were directly nominated by Bigg Boss. The mini-screen actor was excused from the final nominations as he won the Ticket To Finale last week.

Well, the nominated contestants were given an interesting task to become the ruler of the house. The task required them to entertain the audience with stints including imposing new rules and punishing people for their wrongdoing.

The best ruler of the house will get a chance to appeal to fans for votes, to save themselves from the nominations. Akhil served as the minister for each ruler. Three contestants including Sohel, Abijeet and Harika were seen turning rulers on Day 1.

Nominations This Week

Abijeet

Monal Gajjar

Harika

Ariyana Glory

Sohel

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestants Via Missed Call

Abijeet: 8886658204

Monal: 8886658201

Harika: 8886658208

Ariyana: 888 66 58 210

Sohel: 8886658209

