Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Akhil, Abhijeet, Monal, Ariyana And Others!

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going through its sixth week. The Monday episode of the show witnessed a high-octane nomination process with nine contestants being nominated for the week's elimination. In the process, the contestants were required to nominate any two from the lot and cite the reason for the same. Interestingly, most of the reasons given during the nominations were related to the BB Hotel task, which was held last week.

Syed Sohel, who is the current captain of the house, was excluded from being nominated and also was given an immunity power to save any one from the nominated contestants, wherein he saved his buddy Mehboob.

On a related note, Gangavva walked out of the show due to health reasons last week. The weekend also saw the exit of Sujatha from the house.

Nominations This Week

Divi Vadthaya

Ariyana Glroy

Abhijeet

Monal Gajjar

Kumar Sai Pampana

Akhil Sarthak

Noel Sean

Lasya Manjunath

Harika

The Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

• The users have to install the Hotstar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

