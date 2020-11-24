Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar And Others!

The 12th week nomination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw high voltage drama from the start. The house currently has 7 contestants including Harika, Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Avinash, Ariyana Glory and Sohel.

As Harika is the new captain of the house, she was excused from the highly twisted nomination task. In the 12th week nomination task, the other six contestants were required to run towards the garden area to wear vintage caroler hats kept on six tables. Bigg Boss announced that the housemates wearing hats which had red color were directly nominated for the 12th week elimination. Contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Avinash and Ariyana Glory were nominated in the process.

The four contestants were asked to stand inside a coffin kept vertically in the garden area, and were also given the opportunity to swap their hats by convincing the safe ones- Monal Gajjar and Sohel. In the process, Monal was disappointed after she was stamped as a non-deserving contestant in the show by Avinash, Akhil and Ariyana.

As no swapping was held in the task, Harika, the captain was asked to swap any one from the two with any nominated contestant. She was seen swapping Abijeet with Monal and stated that he has been comparatively stronger than her in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Nominations This Week

• Akhil Sarthak

• Monal Gajjar

• Avinash

• Ariyana Glory

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's how to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants via missed call

Akhil- 8886658215

Monal- 8886658201

Avinash- 8886658217

Ariyana- 8886658210

