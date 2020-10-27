Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Lasya, Amma Rajasekhar, Mehaboob & 3 Others

Last weekend episode was indeed special for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 viewers as well as the contestants as Samantha Akkineni's took Nagarjuna's place as host for time being. Netizens praised Samantha's hosting skills, as she was quite entertaining as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu. After the weekend, the housemates had to go through the bitter nomination process.

In the eighth-week nomination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, housemates were asked to pick two contestants who made their journey difficult in the house. During the process, housemates chose their respective choices for nominations and cited reasons like trust issues and disrespectful remarks. Akhil Sarthak said that Amma Rajasekhar uses sympathy card to stay in the game and nominated him and also Ariyana Glory. Moreover, Lasya nominated Amma Rajasekhar and Monal, Mehaboob took Ariyana and Monal's name for nomination, Avinash nominated Lasya and Harika, Amma Rajasekhar chose Akhil and Lasya, Ariyana nominated Mehaboob and Akhil, Sohel took Ariyana and Amma Rajasekhar's names, Noel nominated Mehaboob and Akhil, Abijeet nominated Monal and Amma Rajasekhar, Harika nominated Ariyana and Mehaboob, and lastly, Monal chose Mehaboob and Lasya for the eviction.

By the end of the nomination process, Bigg Boss announced six names who are nominated for the eviction.

Nominations This Week

Ariyana Glory

Mehaboob

Lasya

Akhil Sarthak

Amma Rajasekhar

Monal Gajjar

The Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

* Install Hotstar App in your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

* Create an account by using phone number, email id or social media account.

* Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar.

* Cast your vote to save your favourite contestant by clicking on the VOTE icon.

* Notably, users can only cast 10 votes each day. They can support either a single contestant or choose multiple contestants to cast their votes.

* The voting lines will be closed at Saturday midnight.

Here's how to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants via missed call

Ariyana Glory: 8886658210

Mehaboob: 886658206

Amma Rajasekhar: 886658211

Akhil Sarthak: 886658215

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Lasya: 8886658203

