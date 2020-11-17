Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Abijeet, Ariyana, Lasya & Others

The eleventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has begun with its Monday nominations. Contestants including Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Harika, Sohel, and Ariyana Glory have been nominated during the task. Interestingly, Abijeet received the highest votes (4) during the process, as he was nominated by Akhil Sarthak, Ariyana Glory, Sohel and Avinash.

In most cases, he was voted for not being active post the Robot-Human task. During the nomination process, Akhil Sarthak and Abijeet were seen engaging in a verbal brawl. Apparently, Akhil was not happy as Abijeet commented that the latter was completely aware of the secret room task and was only bluffing before his exit.

On a related note, Mehaboob bid an emotional farewell to the other contestants as he got evicted during the 10th weekend. He also dropped Bigg Bomb on Avinash, as per which he will be deprived of non-vegetarian food for a complete week. Notably, Akhil Sarthak is the new captain of the house.

Nominations This Week

Abijeet

Monal Gajjar

Lasya

Harika

Sohel

Ariyana Glory

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

• The users have to install the Hotstar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's how to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants via missed call

Abijeet: 8886658204

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Lasya: 8886658203

Harika: 8886658208

Sohel:8886658209

Ariyana Glory:8886658210

