Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Ariyana Glory, Abijeet, Harika & Others

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated reality shows. The show has so far been the most happening and entertaining season of all time. Well, the house is going through its 64th day with 9 contestants inside.

Contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Avinash, Ariyana Glory, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet, Lasya, Harika, Sohel and Mehaboob were a part of the 10th week nominations. In the process, each contestant was required to nominate any two from the lot and smash sugar bottles on their heads to signify the same.

At the end of the process, Ariyana received the most votes (7) for her 'harsh' captainship during the ninth week. The other nominated contestants include Abijeet, Sohel, Mehaboob, Monal Gajjar and Harika. Notably, Avinash was excluded from the nominations as he won the immunity during the weekend episode. Also, Mehaboob is the current captain of the show.

Nominations This Week

Ariyana Glory

Abijeet

Harika

Sohel

Mehaboob

Monal Gajjar

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

• The users have to install the Hotstar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's how to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants via missed call

Ariyana- 8886658210

Abijeet- 8886658204

Harika- 8886658208

Sohel- 8886658209

Mehaboob-8886658206

Monal Gajjar- 8886658201

