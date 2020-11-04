Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: How To Vote For Abijeet, Harika, Monal And Others?

The Monday and Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw a high-tension nomination process. A total of 5 contestants have been nominated for elimination in the ninth week of the show. Abijeet, Harika, Monal, Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar received the highest votes during nomination this time. In the process, each contestant was required to nominate any two by breaking an egg on their heads.

Abijeet was nominated by Sohel, Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash. In the recent episode, he and Amma Rajasekhar were seen engaging in a verbal brawl post-Noel Sean's allegation, that the senior choreographer-director and Avinash were bullying him in the show. Noel exited Bigg Boss Telugu 4 last week due to a medical emergency. During his post-exit interaction with Nagarjuna, he slammed Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar for their wrongdoing and expressed support to Abijeet.

Monal Gajjar was nominated by Sohel, Akhil Sarthak and Lasya. Akhil Sarthak's nomination came as a surprise to many. He cited that Monal has no clarity in the game and she needs to be focused. Avinash and Mehaboob voted for Harika stating that she performed weakly compared to others in the BB Daycare Task. Avinash was nominated by Lasya, Harika and Mehaboob, while Amma Rajasekhar was voted by Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet and Harika. In most cases, the duo was nominated for their behavior towards Noel Sean and their performance during the last task.

Notably, captain Ariyana was excused from the process

Nominations This Week

Abijeet

Monal Gajjar

Harika

Avinash

Amma Rajasekhar

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

• The users have to install the Hotstar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's how to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants via missed call

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Abijeet: 8886658204

Avinash: 8886658217

Harika: 8886658208

Amma Rajasekhar: 8886658211

