Bigg Boss Telugu Week 5 Elimination: Is Sujatha Getting Eliminated From The Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is nearing its Week 5 elimination process. If reports are to be believed, a double-elimination might take place during the upcoming weekend episodes. Let us tell you that a total of 9 contestants including Abhijeet, Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Sohel, Noel Sean and Amma Rajashekhar were nominated for this week's elimination. The nominated contestants will require the maximum number of votes to stay in the house.

Well, as per a news website Publicist Recorder, Abhijeet has topped the list with maximum votes this week, followed by Akhil Sarthak, Lasya, Sohel and Noel. On the other hand, Sujatha has received the least votes, followed by Amma Rajasekhar, Monal and Ariyana. It is to be noted that this week the elimination process will have all the strong contestants of the house, and therefore choosing between them would be a difficult task for the audience.

Taking a look at Sujatha's performance this week, she couldn't entertain the mini-screen audience much given the fact that she was made a chef during the BB Hotel task, and had nothing to execute, unlike the other contestants. Her health condition during the nominations might also have hampered her votes, as others were seen engaging in a verbal brawl in the high-voltage episode. Well, we will have to wait and watch for the weekend episode when Nagarjuna joins the contestants to know the truth about the ongoing rumour about Sujatha's eviction.

On a related note, the fourth weekend saw Swathi Deekshith's exit from the show. The wild card entrant was nominated on the second day of her entry by Amma Rajashekhar and could only survive for a week in the house.

