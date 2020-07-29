Black And White Challenge: Tamannaah To Samantha; South Divas Empower Women By Inspiring Each Other
Instagram is currently flooded with Black and White pictures of women. After seeing their photos in monochrome effect, men on social media are wondering why are they sharing such pictures. Well, let us tell you, it's a new challenge that has been introduced on Instagram called, Black And White Challenge with a hashtag.
The challenge shows that now, a woman is supporting another woman and they empower each other for their betterment. The main reason behind 'Black And White Challenge' is femicide in Turkey. The challenge was started for the women of Turkey, where violence against females is the biggest issue. Hence, many women celebrities all across the world are empowering each other by posting black and white photos of themselves and nominating other women with hashtag 'challenge accepted'.
Many south beauties are also posting their beautiful photos in black and white effect on Instagram. They are encouraging women to take a stand for each other. Let's have a look:
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni looks gorgeous in a woollen top and jeans. In the caption, she wrote, "Challenge accepted @shilpareddy.official @thabitha_sukumar .. different sides , different shades , different emotions,different feelings . But all one."
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in this beautiful black and white picture. In the caption, she says when women unite, the happiness of the victory "knows no bounds." She also asked women to be each other's biggest assets.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh showed her swag in the black and white photo. She used the hashtag #bebeautifulbeyourself and is looking simply amazing in the denim top.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna just loved the concept of women supporting women. She expressed her happiness and tagged her girl gang in the caption. Rashmika wrote, "Just the concept women supporting other women is so freaking awesome! I love it and I am all inn for it. A woman is strong but women together is something else! Love love love to all the beautiful women out there. Also for this day that My girl gang.. I know you've always got my back and I have yours! thankyou for nominating me, being there for me everytime I needed you!"
Tamannaah
Tamannaah shared a perfect black and white selfie on Instagram. She thanked the ones who nominated her and mentioned that "strong women uplift each other."
