BoycottNetflix Trends On Twitter! Twitterati Say Krishna And His Leela Mocks Lord Krishna & Radha

Netflix's latest Telugu film addition, Krishna And His Leela has started making it to the headlines after its release. The film starring Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti started getting positive response from the youngsters, as it is regarded as fresh content, amid lockdown. However, Krishna And His Leela directed by Ravikanth Perepu, has now gotten into trouble.

In Krishna And His Leela, the protagonist's name is Krishna, who has multiple affairs with girls and one of the girls' name is Radha, played by Shalini Vadnikatti. Taking to Twitter, Hindu Jagruti Organisation tweeted, "We all should #BoycottNetflix as @netflix & @NetflixIndia are indulging is promoting Hinduphobic content via web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime, etc. Its recent web series #KrishnaAndHisLeela has tried to insult highly revered Hindu Gods - Shrikrishna & Radha."

We all should #BoycottNetflix as @netflix & @NetflixIndia are indulging is promoting Hinduphobic content via web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime etc.



Its recent web series #KrishnaAndHisLeela has tried to insult highly revered Hindu Gods - Shrikrishna & Radha pic.twitter.com/1B3ZJfZA2f — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) June 29, 2020

After that, many people reacted to the same and started promoting the hashtag #BoycottNetflix. Many users also unsubscribed Netflix due to this.

See tweets:

SinchanaMKgowda @kgowda_m: "NOW THERE WILL BE NO MORE TOLERANCE How dare you @NetflixIndia to create series from our money only against our own FAITH.......??? To kill one's faith is a big crime than to kill one individual Zero tolerance against ANTINATIONAL( ANTIHINDUISM)....#BoycottNetflix." (sic)

Shivam Shaw @ShivamS3381695: Web Series

#KrishnaAndHisLeelaOnNetflix showing #Krishna have sexual affairs with many women & one of them named as #Radha. The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda Why always insult our Gods? Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic. #BoycottNetflix." (sic)

sagar singh @sagarsingh0507: "I had cancel my subscription of Netflix , This @netflix continuously hurting the Hindu Sentiment #BoycottNetflix."

Aman Goyal @amangoyal1996: "Netflix are pursuing the liberal/ marxist propaganda of misrepresenting Hindu religion Netflix done it again, Web Series called "Krishna & His Leela" showing Krishna have sexual affairs wth many women & one of them named as Radha. Why always insult our Gods? #BoycottNetflix." (sic)

Paritush Choudhury @paritush_assam: Web Series #KrishnaAndHisLeelaOnNetflix showing #Krishna have sexual affairs with many women & one of them named as #Radha. The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda Why always insult our Gods? Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic. #BoycottNetflix." (sic)

Apart from Krishna And His Leela, netizens are also angry with Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul, for using unsavoury words such as Besharam and Haramzada in a Bengali poem based on Lord Krishna and Radha.

Also Read : Krishna And His Leela Trends On Netflix! Director Ravikanth Perepu Thanks Cast & Crew After Success

Despite facing a lot of backlash on the Internet, Netflix preferred to stay mum on the issue.

Also Read : Krishna And His Leela Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality