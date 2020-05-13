    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Brahmaji Trolls Rana Daggubati After He Confirms Relationship With Miheeka Bajaj!

      Yesterday was indeed a big day for Rana Daggubati, as he revealed his relationship status to the entire world. Best known for essaying the Bhallalaedva in the Baahubali movies, Rana confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. Needless to say, following his revelation congratulatory wishes poured in from everywhere.

      Senior Telugu actor Brahmaji too, took to his Twitter handle to wish the couple. He sarcastically tweeted, "Anna...naaku Oka doubt..Neeku evarina No cheptharaa.." which translates to "But..I have one doubt...Will anyone say No to you". Brahmaji's tweet has totally delighted netizens, as it receives a total of 6.1 k likes and 371 retweets. For the unversed, the duo share a good rapport and are often seen trolling and wishing each other on special occasions.

      Going back to Rana Daggubati being engaged, many celebrities too wished the actor with a whole lot of love. His Baahuabali co-star Tamaannah Bhatia, Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Kharbanda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pulkit Samrat, Rhea Kapoor were among the few who wished their dear friend. Rana Daggubati's fiancé Miheeka is an entrepreneur, who is from a prominent business family in Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Bunty Bajaj, a well-known name in jewellery business.

      On a related note, Rana's father and producer Suresh Babu, responding to a leading website about his son's marriage, said, "the wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing's for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We'll now be busy planning a wedding. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we're all very happy for them. It's too soon to talk about other details about the wedding."

      Well, Rana did break a lot of hearts with his revelation!

      Rana Daggubati Announces Engagement With GF Miheeka Bajaj; Netizens Start Celebration

      Also Read: COVID-19: Brahmaji Slams South Actresses For Not Donating Money To Corona Crisis Charity - CCC Fund

