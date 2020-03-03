Charmme Kaur Welcomes Coronavirus In Telangana; Apologises Later For The Immature Act

Telugu actress-producer Charmme Kaur has recently been criticised for sharing a TikTok video of herself welcoming deadly coronavirus in Delhi and Telangana.

The Mass actress, in a TikTok video, laughed and said, "All the best, guys! You know why? Because Coronavirus has reached Delhi and Telangana. That's what I just heard of. Yes, Coronavirus has arrived."

After the video went viral social media, social media users started trolling the actress for posting an insensitive video on a sensitive topic. Soon after facing backlash on social media, the iSmart Shankar producer deleted the video. Charmme Kaur realised her mistake and soon apologised on Twitter.

In a tweet, Charmme wrote, "I have read all ur comments n I apologise for the video posted .. it was an act of immaturity for a very sensitive topic , n hence shall be carefull in my further reactions as it was of least knowledge to me the rounds it created .."

I have read all ur comments n I apologise for the video posted .. it was an act of immaturity for a very sensitive topic , n hence shall be carefull in my further reactions as it was of least knowledge to me the rounds it created .. pic.twitter.com/mXT95O1tFL — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) March 2, 2020

Coronavirus has hit two major states in India. The government of Delhi and Telangana asked people to be safe from the deadly virus which has killed many lives in China and other countries.

Coming back to Charmme Kaur, the actress-producer is producing Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's untitled pan-India project. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is produced by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions.