      Chinmayi Sripada Wants Meera Chopra To File A Case Against Jr NTR Fans!

      Of lately, a verbal clash erupted between Meera Chopra and Jr NTR fans on Twitter after the actress said that she doesn't know who Jr NTR is. The evidently upset fans expressed their anguish by bombarding her with abusive comments on her social media platforms. Even though Meera has been fighting boldly against Tarak fans, things got out of hand when offensive remarks started getting launched against her family members.

      Well now, playback singer Chinmayi Sripada, who is usually seen being vocal about issues pertaining to women on social media, has extended support to the Bangaram actress as she tweeted, "I hope she files a case." Chinmayi also urged the National Commission for Women and Twitter India to take action over the mass abuse. She wrote, "Usually, the affected files a case. Honestly, @NCWIndia and @TwitterIndia needs to take action on this mass abuse."

      Responding to the Inthalo Ennenni singer's support, Meera tweeted, "file a case against whom?? There are thousands abusing me for liking a particular actor more."

      Relating to the actress' unfortunate episode, Chinmayi advised her to draft a letter to the NCW along with the screenshots of the tweets with meanings of the words in English. She wrote, "Yes. There are thousands that said the same when I said I liked a movie. Been there. Ask some of your followers to send you screenshots with meanings of the words in English, take screenshots, Draft a letter and send it to @NCWIndia and @ TwitterIndia."

      Well, many Twitterati too extended support to the diva to fight against the troublemakers with the hashtag @wesupportmeerachopra.

      Meera Chopra became the victim of cyberbullying as one of her replies to a fan during a recent question and session on Twitter, didn't impress Jr NTR fans. Apparently, a user asked Meera to say a few words about the Young Tiger of Tollywood, to which she replied that she doesn't know the actor and is not his fan.

      The actress even took the issue to Jr NTR saying that his fans were targeting her for saying that she likes actor Mahesh Babu in Tollywood out of the others. Well, netizens are now eagerly waiting to see how Tarak intervenes and settles the issue between the two without hurting the emotions of either side.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
