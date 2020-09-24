Chiranjeevi Confirms Sujeeth’s Exit From Lucifer Remake; VV Vinayak To Helm The Project!

It is finally confirmed! Chiranjeevi's Lucifer remake will now be directed by VV Vinayak and not Saaho director Sujeeth. Though there were speculations about the same in recent time, the Megastar confirmed the news during a media interaction.

Reportedly, Chiru said that Sujeeth had requested to excuse himself from the project. As per reports, the director cited his marriage proceedings as the reason for backing off, and also added that he was not able to concentrate on the script and pre-production work at this point.

Later, Chiranjeevi is said to have approached director VV Vinayak to take control of the project as its new director, to which the latter gave his nod. Lucifer's remake will mark the third collaboration of the actor-director after Tagore (2003) and Khaidi No. 150 (2017). The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Chiru-Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company.

For the uninitiated, Lucifer is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer that starred Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. It is to be noted that Chiranjeevi wanted a few changes in the original script of the Malayalam film so as to appeal to the Telugu audience.

The original version was deprived of songs and a lead heroine, which will be included in the Telugu version, to an extent that it doesn't hamper the actual theme of the film. Secondly, the political orientation of Lucifer. In the Malayalam version, there are many satirical lines on the government, which has been asked to tone down by Chiranjeevi. Lucifer being a multi-starrer movie, the makers of the Telugu version will require to rope in a few biggies of the industry.

On a related note, Chiranjeevi will resume the shoot of Koratala Siva's Acharya in October 2020. The film will also feature Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Soon Sood in key roles.

