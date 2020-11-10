Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva’s Acharya Shooting Resumes Without The Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi's recent official statement revealing that he tested positive for COVID-19 has shocked his innumerable fans. The senior actor apparently took the COVID-19 test as a protocol before resuming the shoot for his upcoming film Acharya.

Well now, as per a few media reports, the team has resumed shooting for the film in Hyderabad without the Megastar. The director along with a few cast and crew members of the film will be shooting sequences that doesn't require Chiru. The filming of the action-thriller has now resumed after an 8-month break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

It is to be noted that the lead actress of Acharya, Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently enjoying her honeymoon in the Maldives after a fairytale wedding with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu, is yet to resume shooting.

On the other hand, Ram Charan who will appear in the film in a cameo is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which will also feature actors like Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn. With the lead actors of Acharya being scattered due to their respective reasons, looks like shooting with them might take a little longer than expected.

Talking about Chiranjeevi's recent tweet about being tested positive for COVID-19, the statement further read, "I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon."

Coming back to Acharya, so far 40 percent of the film's shoot has been completed, with 70 days still pending. The thriller backed by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their respective banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, will reportedly have Chiranjeevi playing a double role.

