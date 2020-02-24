Chiranjeevi-Mahesh Babu Multi Starrer On Cards for #CHIRU152?

Chiranjeevi's upcoming project #CHIRU152, tentatively titled Acharya has been in news since its inception. Recently the movie grabbed attention as the actor's look from the shooting spot was leaked and went viral. Looks like there is no end for rumours as the buzz is doing the rounds that Mahesh Babu has been roped in to play an extended cameo which was earlier assigned to Ram Charan. The latter had to back out from the project resulting to a pact signed by him for SS. Rajamouli's RRR according to which no actor included in the movie can work for other projects till its release.

Though an official confirmation about the inclusion has not been made yet, there is a buzz that the director of the movie, Koratala Shiva is yet to narrate the storyline to the Prince of Tollywood once he returns to Hyderabad from Mumbai. It is also to be noted that the actor has rejected to do Vamsi Paidipally's script and it is to wonder if the rejection has anything to do with CHIRU152!

On a related note, Acharya is an action entertainer with Chiranjeevi essaying dual role and Trisha as the leading lady. This duo will be working together after a decade of AR Murugadoss' Stalin. Chiranjeevi will be essaying the role of a Naxalite turned social reformer in the much-anticipated project that is bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment