Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Suresh Babu And Others Urge Govt To Allow Film Shootings

The Telugu Film Industry spearheaded by Chiranjeevi convened a meeting with cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The meeting held at the actor's residence had majority urging the government to allow film shooting. Citing that many governments have given relaxation to a few sectors, the TFI guaranteed to adhere to the guidelines if they grant permission to resume shoots.

Chiranjeevi said, "The COVID-19 lockdown has severely affected the lives of daily wage workers and technicians. We request the government to allow us to resume film shootings and reopen cinema theatres. Also, we guarantee to adhere to all the guidelines and take all precautions at the shooting location."

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli also stated similar views and added that the shoot will be carried with limited crew members. "The number of people in the location and their hygiene will be taken care of. We will shoot with limited crew members and also request the government to draft an action plan as to what can be done about the same", he added.

The meeting attended by senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni had him citing the example of the Thailand government which has now allowed film shootings by putting several protocols. Unlike the others, he also requested the minister to grant border permission for and technicians from other industries to travel to Hyderabad. It is to be noted that several other language films are shot in the Ramoji Rao Film City.

Taking notes of the request of the film fraternity including Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Siva, producers Allu Aravind, C Kalyan, and Dil Raju among others, the minister said, "The government will consider all these opinions and will make guidelines on how shooting and other production-related works can be resumed by adhering to the social distancing rules and other norms."

The current lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost 15 movies which were all set to hit the theatres have been halted and 70 other films which were under various stages of production are also going through a tough time.

