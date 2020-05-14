Chiranjeevi On A Rejuvenation Mode! Lockdown Turns Out To Be Megastar’s Best Time!

Chiranjeevi’s Twitter Debut

The Megastar made a grand entry into the social media world on the special occasion of Ugadi, i.e, on March 25. He wrote, "#HappySarvariUgadi DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians, Telugu and my dearest fans through a platform like this. This #NewYear's Day, let's resolve to defeat this global health crisis and awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe." The actor is usually seen updating his fans with insights about his personal life and giving special messages on Coronavirus. He has a total of 499.2k followers on Twitter and 749k followers on Instagram. Interestingly, the actor doesn't follow anyone on both the social media handles.

Entry At The Right Moment!

We must say, Chiranjeevi has indeed kicked-off his journey at the right time when the world is confined to their houses due to the deadly Coronavirus. As per gossip mongers, the sudden entry of the Megastar has enhanced his image. His twitter account ensures a feast for the netizens to see the real personality of the actor from close quarters. He never fails to impress them with his witty and serious stands when the situation demands. He also made an impression with his cooking skills in the BetheREALMAN challenge.

The actor has utilized the handles very well in spreading his message during the Corona crisis. He was seen supporting PM Narendra Modi's initiatives and also leading the Telugu Film Industry to pool in the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) to help the film workers and daily wagers. For Chiru fans, his entry is the best thing that happened during the lockdown.

Film Affair!

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya. The shoot of the movie has been currently put on hold due to the lockdown. Directed by Koratala Siva, the thriller is being jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. He is also a part of the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit movie Lucifer. Chiru will be reprising the role of Mohanlal from the action-thriller.