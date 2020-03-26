Chiranjeevi On Twitter: Megastar Fails To Break Rajinikanth’s Record Of Most Followers In Single Day

    For Quick Alerts
      Megastar Chiranjeevi has indeed made a tremendous entry into the world of Twitter. The veteran actor, who made his Twitter debut on the special occasion of Ugadi yesterday, has so far posted 24 tweets and has got 169.2k followers and counting. Well, the actor, even after getting whopping followers on a single day, has failed to break Rajinikanth's followers of 215k on Day 1.

      Chiranjeevi

      Chiru stands second on the list of day 1 top celebrities followers count with 142k, beating his brother and actor Pawan Kalyan's 91k followers.

      Chiranjeevi kicked-off his journey with a tweet announcing his debut on the microblogging site. His special selfie with his mother has impressed the netizens and has also marked the tweet with more number of likes. The actor who was all smiles for the camera captioned the picture, "Home Time..Mom Time!! Let's especially take care of our parents and elders during this time. Send me your selfies with your parents/ elders. #StayHomeStaySafe #United AgainstCorona." (sic)

      Among those who cheered the star included actors Mohanlal, Radhika Sarathkumar, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Suhasini Maniratnam, Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Jr NTR, Devi Sri Prasad, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Koratala Siva and Allu Arjun among others.

      Talking about his next outing, Acharya shoot has been put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Koratala Siva, the thriller is being jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. The movie revolves around the story of Naxalites.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
