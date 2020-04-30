Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan And Other Tollywood Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Actor Rishi Kapoor

Much before the world could come in terms with the sudden death of Irrfan Khan, another legendary actor of Bollywood Rishi Kapoor passes away. The 67-year-old actor was taken to HN Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday. His elder brother, Randhir Kapoor has confirmed the news, "He is no more. He has passed away."

The actor had returned from the US after undergoing cancer treatment for almost two years. His demise has sent shock waves to the entire film industry, including Tollywood. Here is how the celebrities reacted to the sorrowful news.

Ram Charan

Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace.

Mahesh Babu

Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Allari Naresh

Another dark day... such an amazing actor who could made us laugh and cry at the same time like very few others. RIP #RishiKapoor garu, you will be missed terribly.

Lakshmi Manchu

May he rest in eternal peace. Thank you for the stories and memories. You will live on sir! Strength to The family

Vishnu Manchu

Man! This is messed up. RIP #rishikapoor This is messed up. God 🙏 please pull us through.

MM*🙏🏻Red heart

Such heart breaking news back to back. Rishi Kapoor sir Rest in Peace. Saddest days for CineAmma.

Meher Ramesh

Sad to hear #Rishikapoor Ji no more ..Rest in peace sir

Krish Jagarlamudi

At a loss for words 😥

Rest in Peace Dear Legend #RishiKapoor ji

Sudheer Babu

Another beautiful petal falls down. Rest in peace legend. #RishiKapoor

Rishi Kapoor was shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen in Delhi when he fell ill earlier this year and was later moved to a hospital in Mumbai. There were also reports suggesting that the actor was battling cancer relapse.

The actor debuted with his father, Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, playing his father's role as a child. He received the National Film Award for the role. Rishi Kapoor had his first lead role in 1973 film Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia. He was also a part of hit films Amar-Akbar-Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Laila Majnu, Chandani, and others.

The actor is survived by his wife Neetu Singh and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

